Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $662,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.03.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.