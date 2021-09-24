Atika Capital Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Five Below worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.52. 15,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

