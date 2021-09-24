Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/21/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

9/18/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/7/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

PSTV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.98. 5,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,606. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

