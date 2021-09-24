Atika Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.51 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RH as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $692.51. 6,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,221. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

