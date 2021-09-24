29,500 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,190,000. HubSpot makes up approximately 1.4% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of HubSpot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.73.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $725.29. 4,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $652.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -390.35 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.28 and a 1-year high of $736.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,346 shares of company stock worth $16,279,162 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

