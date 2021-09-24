Atika Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $230,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. 5,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

