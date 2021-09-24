Quilter Plc Purchases 13,559 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $58,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.74. 21,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,057. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.