Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,822.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,959. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,761.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,460.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

