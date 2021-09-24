Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Reaches $13.12 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.12 million and $43,666.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,132.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.10 or 0.06857127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00353440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.47 or 0.01202086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00111148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00536663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.29 or 0.00548948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00321953 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,932,740 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

