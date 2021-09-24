Travala.com (AVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $143.96 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $143.96 million and $15.86 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00006620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00071469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00108794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00148924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,977.87 or 0.99632422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.77 or 0.06756665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.87 or 0.00780561 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,610,587 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

