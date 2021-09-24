106,051 Shares in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Acquired by HoldCo Asset Management L.P.

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina makes up 0.4% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned 1.83% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

