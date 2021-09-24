Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 2.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 569.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,365,402 shares of company stock worth $348,864,991. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.41. 144,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,713. The company has a market cap of $109.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

