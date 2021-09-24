Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $67.39

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,010,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,215. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.