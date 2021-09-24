Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $45.33

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,485. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

