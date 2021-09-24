Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.21. The company had a trading volume of 77,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,585. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.