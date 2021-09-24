Analysts Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT at $81.08

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.69. 26,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,306. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

