Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Paul Walker Purchases 16,000 Shares

Relx Plc (LON:REL) insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

LON REL traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,195 ($28.68). 1,713,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £42.46 billion and a PE ratio of 32.01. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,150.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,974.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

