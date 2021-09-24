Insider Selling: Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Sells 4,924 Shares of Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) insider Bernd Ratzke sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £5,564.12 ($7,269.56).

Shares of TON stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.50). The company had a trading volume of 8,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.36. Titon Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73.38 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The stock has a market cap of £12.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

