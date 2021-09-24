CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS remained flat at $$84.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,649. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

