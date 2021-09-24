Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

