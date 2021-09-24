Quilter Plc Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.3% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quilter Plc owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $81,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $495,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,131,371. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

