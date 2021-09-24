17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of YQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

