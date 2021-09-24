Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 80,866 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,866 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of Shopify worth $563,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP traded down $37.23 on Friday, hitting $1,439.37. 61,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,564. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,512.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,333.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

