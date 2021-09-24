Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 90,000 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 76.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $307.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.71. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

