Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.29 Billion Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,352 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,286,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,409.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,835. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,421.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,348.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

