Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 6.14% of Riverview Financial worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riverview Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Financial during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Financial during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Riverview Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riverview Financial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Riverview Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,481. Riverview Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking.

