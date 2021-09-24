Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 90,000 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.92. 932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.