iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 98.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 80,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

