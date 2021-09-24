Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 17,407 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

BOTJ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688. The company has a market cap of $68.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. purchased 12,100 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $181,599. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.