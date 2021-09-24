Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 11.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.88.

Signature Bank stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $272.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

