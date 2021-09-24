Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $607.20. 23,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,095. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.02 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

