Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $4,471,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCOM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

