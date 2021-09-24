Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. MainStreet Bancshares accounts for 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $16,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNSB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $175.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MNSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

