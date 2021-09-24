Banc Funds Co. LLC Grows Position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 8.63% of Malvern Bancorp worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLVF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of MLVF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086. The company has a market cap of $127.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

