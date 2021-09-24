Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stake Trimmed by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,193 shares during the period. Byline Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Byline Bancorp worth $21,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 6,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $906.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

