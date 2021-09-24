Analysts Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $23.00

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

SGMO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 14,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,688. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,523,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

