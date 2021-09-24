-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.18. 33,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,602. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $313.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

