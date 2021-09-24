Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 74,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.