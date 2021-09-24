Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock traded down $9.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.96. 6,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,599. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

