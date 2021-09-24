Quilter Plc Purchases 23,083 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 970,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 488,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,833,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

