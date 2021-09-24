Quilter Plc Has $55.86 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $55,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.38. The stock had a trading volume of 90,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

