American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $7,966,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,704,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,681,000 after buying an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $176.80. 9,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average of $162.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

