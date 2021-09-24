Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 806,862 shares.The stock last traded at $92.36 and had previously closed at $93.27.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after acquiring an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

