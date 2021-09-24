TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 8.8%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $76.18. 23,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 667,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
