TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 8.8%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $76.18. 23,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 667,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

