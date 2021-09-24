Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.15

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.15 and last traded at $119.15, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 539.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Exponent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Exponent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

