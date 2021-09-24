FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 90 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $2,840,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $227.77. 120,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $228.08 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

