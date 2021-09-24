Starbase (STAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $580,129.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $684,331.36 and approximately $580,129.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

