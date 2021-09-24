NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.28

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00043725 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

