Ethereum Gold Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $231,631.30 and $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00043725 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

