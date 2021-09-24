Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 129,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

